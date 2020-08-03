Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 16.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Corcept Therapeutics accounts for about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of CORT stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,904,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,078. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.52.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $93.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.01 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 31.64%. Corcept Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CORT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $471,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $633,900 in the last ninety days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.