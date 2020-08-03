Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,818.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,017 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 246.9% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,290 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,492 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $81,806.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,805,222.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,794 shares of company stock valued at $318,107. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

CTSH stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.04. 3,380,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,027,767. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

