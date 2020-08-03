Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 15,750 Shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,750 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Sleep Number by 169.8% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Sleep Number by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in Sleep Number by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.72. 287,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,043. Sleep Number Corp has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.25.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The company had revenue of $284.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Corp will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 11,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.70, for a total transaction of $599,775.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,041 shares of company stock worth $2,271,302 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

