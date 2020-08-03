Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 32.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,734 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. RDL Financial Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RDL Financial Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on JAZZ shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $189.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.17.

Shares of JAZZ traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.93. The stock had a trading volume of 424,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.54. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $154.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Seamus Mulligan bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $117.31 per share, for a total transaction of $5,865,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.