Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 5,500 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,810,000 after acquiring an additional 563,039 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,425,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 52.3% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 685,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,046,000 after acquiring an additional 235,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total value of $2,002,143.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at $16,298,195.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,098 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $281,794.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,102 shares of company stock worth $7,850,280 over the last ninety days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABC traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.48. 1,199,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,541,028. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $105.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day moving average of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.30.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

