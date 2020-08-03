Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Generac by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Generac by 158.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.63, for a total value of $623,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,279,791.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,978 shares of company stock worth $5,709,935 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Generac from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $5.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $162.67. The stock had a trading volume of 818,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.31. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.02 and a 1-year high of $162.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $546.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

