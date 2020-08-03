Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 4.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 30.4% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 13,063 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,696,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,100 shares of company stock worth $7,903,860. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.93. 1,577,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,435. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.00. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $60.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.27. Ciena had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Northland Securities cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

