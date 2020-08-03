Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IAU. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,518,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,591,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,074 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $572,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 31,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,859,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,300 shares in the last quarter.

IAU traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $18.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,725,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,248,199. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

