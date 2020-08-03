Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Vaxart worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vaxart by 75.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 28,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vaxart by 656.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 293,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 1,181.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 477,223 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vaxart by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,369,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 403,821 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VXRT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.25. 13,922,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,535,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.51. Vaxart Inc has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $17.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 0.29.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 252.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vaxart Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VXRT. BidaskClub downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on Vaxart in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc sold 18,226,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $189,192,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046,722 shares of company stock worth $273,936,354. 36.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vaxart Company Profile

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

