Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 15,250 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in American Express by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 327.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in American Express by 171.2% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 38.2% during the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

AXP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.54. 2,825,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,051,791. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

