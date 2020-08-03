Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 312.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Power Integrations worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of POWI. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Shares of POWI traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $121.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,188. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.05. Power Integrations Inc has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $127.39.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Power Integrations Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.02, for a total transaction of $864,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,386,260.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 24,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total value of $2,671,708.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,099 shares of company stock valued at $6,093,654. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.