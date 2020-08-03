Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Sally Beauty worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.4% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,476,000 after buying an additional 5,270,375 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 12,935,975 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,523,000 after acquiring an additional 285,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,972,000 after acquiring an additional 92,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,613 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,704,000 after acquiring an additional 92,325 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the 4th quarter worth about $32,650,000.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $35,735.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,213,467.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,215. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Shares of NYSE:SBH traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.55. 1,013,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,099,685. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $705.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.08 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

