Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 11.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 192.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 271.9% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.33. 6,599,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,513,868. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $59.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on KSS. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BofA Securities upgraded Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.