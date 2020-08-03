Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 26,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.17% of Brinker International worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 24.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Brinker International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Brinker International by 36.9% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the first quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on EAT. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $44.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $54.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,638,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,714,377. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.22. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $47.57.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.