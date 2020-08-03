Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 154.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,727,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $625,413,000 after buying an additional 4,087,269 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Target by 92.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,278,923 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,193 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Target by 1,078.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,383,804 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $165,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,392 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 20.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,443,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,137,000 after purchasing an additional 757,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14,179.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 753,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,093,000 after acquiring an additional 748,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

TGT traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,309,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,497,989. The stock has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.35. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $80.03 and a 52 week high of $130.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Target had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 4,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,330 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 4,109 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $493,244.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,597.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,524 shares of company stock valued at $16,783,219. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

