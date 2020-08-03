Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Holdings in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Jabil worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 43.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 33.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,233,000 after buying an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 1.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,252,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,785,000 after buying an additional 212,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

NYSE JBL traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.23. 1,070,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,315. Jabil Inc has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 17.68%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

