Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $407,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys by 356.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,862 shares in the last quarter. 17.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Nomura raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $11.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

Shares of NYSE INFY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.92. 8,779,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,227,643. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. The company has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Ltd will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

