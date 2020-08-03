Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.49 Million Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 105.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 145.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.76. 3,625,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.95. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 68.62%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on STX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $254,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock worth $1,059,254. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

