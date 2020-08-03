Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.90 Million Stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 401,750 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Kinross Gold comprises about 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,736 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 78,338.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 462,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 461,411 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 881,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 398,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,343,439 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 812,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708,292 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 175,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

KGC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,457,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,595,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.12. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $2.72 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KGC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.60 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.14.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

