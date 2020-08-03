Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Canadian Solar accounts for about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Canadian Solar worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSIQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Canadian Solar by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,836 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

CSIQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cfra upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of CSIQ stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $22.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. Canadian Solar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The solar energy provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.98. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $825.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

