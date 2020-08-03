Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Biogen accounts for approximately 1.2% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Biogen by 54.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 70.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 162.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Biogen stock traded up $3.47 on Monday, reaching $278.16. 976,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,841,556. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.56. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $215.77 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 35.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

