Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.37 Million in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,174,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,872 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 52.6% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,368,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,610,000 after buying an additional 1,160,697 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Switch by 166.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,683,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,896 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Switch by 12.5% in the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,557,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,900,000 after purchasing an additional 284,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Switch by 909.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,241,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,502 shares in the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.31. 1,053,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,385. Switch Inc has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.69.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $128.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Switch from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Switch in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.72.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $542,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,733,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,330,814.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $1,278,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,062,380.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 557,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,080,770. Insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

