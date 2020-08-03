Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,500 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.26% of Zumiez at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Zumiez by 347.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,719 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Zumiez by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,217 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Zumiez by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,257 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.00. The stock had a trading volume of 479,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,362. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $539.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.72. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $137.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.05 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ernest R. Johnson sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $123,059.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

