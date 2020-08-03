Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.93 Million in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.00. 2,055,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,794. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $184.19 and a 200 day moving average of $189.90.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.15 by $0.66. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William L. Roper sold 2,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.07, for a total value of $541,445.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Wentworth sold 10,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.89, for a total transaction of $2,163,476.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,583,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,802 shares of company stock valued at $48,470,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

