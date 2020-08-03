Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Exelixis during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Exelixis by 20.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 38,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,029,582.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 21,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $552,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 373,100 shares of company stock valued at $9,280,425 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Exelixis from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.77.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $23.69. 1,405,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,428,858. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.43.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $226.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.64 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 30.01%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

