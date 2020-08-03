Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 843.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegion by 1,202.9% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 431.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegion stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $100.45. 703,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,744. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $77.37 and a one year high of $139.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. William Blair started coverage on Allegion in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Allegion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

