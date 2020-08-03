Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. Royal Gold accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Royal Gold by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the 2nd quarter worth $459,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Royal Gold by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.41. The company had a trading volume of 393,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.02. Royal Gold, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $144.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.86 and its 200-day moving average is $114.40. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Royal Gold had a net margin of 35.75% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.24%.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

