Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 510,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Waitr by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 102,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 739.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waitr by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 960,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waitr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waitr alerts:

WTRH traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $5.43. 4,844,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,346,678. Waitr Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.59. The stock has a market cap of $493.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -4.22.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Waitr had a negative net margin of 142.99% and a negative return on equity of 80.32%. The company had revenue of $44.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Waitr Holdings Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTRH. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Waitr from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised shares of Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Waitr in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Waitr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Waitr has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.92.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the Southeastern United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitates ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 8,500 restaurant partners in 250 cities.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.