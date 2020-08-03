Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 61,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWOU. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 2U in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 692.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

Get 2U alerts:

NASDAQ TWOU traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $48.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,741. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. 2U Inc has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 0.86.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.12 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 22.05% and a negative net margin of 46.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that 2U Inc will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on 2U in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,084,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU).

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.