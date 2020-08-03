Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,000. Big Lots makes up 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Big Lots at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,681,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 283.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 680,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 503,295 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 468,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 455,233 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,054,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,645,000 after buying an additional 151,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BIG traded up $1.63 on Monday, hitting $40.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,029. Big Lots, Inc. has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $44.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,400.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,453. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

BIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Big Lots from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.42.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

