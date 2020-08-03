Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases 103,000 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sirius XM by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 425,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Sirius XM by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,356,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after buying an additional 47,693 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,074,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,306,000 after buying an additional 453,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,849,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,954,000 after buying an additional 3,482,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.08.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIRI stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $5.87. 21,149,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,840,686. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 141.29%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

