Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 30,750 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,031,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 3,386.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 34,377 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,680,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,701,000 after buying an additional 113,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Consumer Edge upgraded Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total transaction of $6,748,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,766,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.57. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $52.66 and a 12 month high of $72.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 43.36% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

