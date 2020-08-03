Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,750 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,389.3% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,426 shares of company stock worth $1,514,456. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SFM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

SFM traded down $1.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,015,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,220. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.24.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.