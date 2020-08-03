Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.23% of Century Communities worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 56.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 333.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 95.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCS. B. Riley increased their price objective on Century Communities from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Century Communities from $15.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Century Communities from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,118,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,035.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $2,765,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,370 shares in the company, valued at $8,056,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CCS traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,127. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Century Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $39.31.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $776.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.70 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities Inc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

