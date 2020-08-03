Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 30,000 Shares of Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) by 46.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yeti were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Yeti by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,656,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Yeti by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,558,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,462,000 after purchasing an additional 932,666 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yeti by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after purchasing an additional 677,769 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,387,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yeti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Yeti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Yeti from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.31.

Shares of YETI traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.80. 1,302,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,548. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 2.92. Yeti Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.84.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.76 million. Yeti had a return on equity of 98.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $421,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan C. Barksdale sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,213,075 shares of company stock worth $400,589,595. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

