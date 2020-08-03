Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 36,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael S. Perry sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $1,289,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,203. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $3,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,605,260 shares in the company, valued at $101,110,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARWR. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.38. 625,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,603. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 493.61 and a beta of 1.77. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $23.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.90 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

