Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Editas Medicine accounts for approximately 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Editas Medicine worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 117.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 700.2% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 20.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Charles Albright sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total value of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $914,178.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDIT stock traded up $2.21 on Monday, hitting $31.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.36. Editas Medicine Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.99.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.10. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 588.05% and a negative return on equity of 63.21%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Editas Medicine Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

EDIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Editas Medicine, Inc operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas.

