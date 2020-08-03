Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PriceSmart at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 70.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 46.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 92,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,866. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $79.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $799.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.45 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $89,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,352 shares in the company, valued at $950,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSMT. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PriceSmart from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

