Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,150 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 500.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 88.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,768,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $264,319,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMAT. DA Davidson upped their price target on Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

AMAT traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.01. 5,439,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,766,460. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.53. The firm has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

