Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Issues Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $210-240 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.75 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ICHR. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ichor from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ichor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.55. 374,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,595. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $765.28 million, a PE ratio of 65.45 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.50.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). Ichor had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

