Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Earns Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INFI. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infinity Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.17.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 997,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,602. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $52.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.75. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $1.68.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,999.17%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,258,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,373 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.21% of Infinity Pharmaceuticals worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for people with cancer in the United States. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

