Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Ingles Markets makes up 0.7% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ingles Markets worth $2,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ingles Markets by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingles Markets during the first quarter worth approximately $3,938,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IMKTA traded down $0.63 on Monday, reaching $39.62. The stock had a trading volume of 204,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,284. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.24 and a twelve month high of $49.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.40 million, a PE ratio of 7.82, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.61.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingles Markets, Incorporated will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IMKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

