Ink Protocol Price Down 35.1% Over Last Week (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, IDEX and Bancor Network. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 35.1% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $41,941.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,005,467 tokens. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

