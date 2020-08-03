Insider Selling: eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Sells 5,418 Shares of Stock

eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,879.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

EBAY stock traded up $1.28 on Monday, hitting $56.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,332,355. The stock has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. eBay Inc has a 1 year low of $26.02 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in eBay by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,753,988 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,725,000 after buying an additional 211,194 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in eBay by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 21,098 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,985 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in eBay by 76.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

