Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.67-4.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.39. Insperity also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.37-0.54 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.02. The company had a trading volume of 288,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,587. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69. Insperity has a 12 month low of $22.59 and a 12 month high of $107.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Insperity will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.20.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

