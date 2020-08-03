Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.37-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. Insperity also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.67-4.04 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.20.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.02. 288,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,587. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

