Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) updated its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.37-0.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.41. Insperity also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 3.67-4.04 EPS.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Insperity presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.20.
Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.02. 288,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,587. Insperity has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.69.
In related news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Insperity Company Profile
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
