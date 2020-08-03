Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $658,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.24. 11,726,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,395,451. The firm has a market cap of $202.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.65 and its 200 day moving average is $79.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

