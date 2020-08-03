Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,796 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.6% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 45.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,226,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,122,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,141,000. Swedbank increased its position in shares of Intel by 195.4% in the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,394,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $291,936,000 after buying an additional 3,567,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 20.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,882,304 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,670,000 after buying an additional 2,913,600 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,385,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,918,636. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average of $59.19. The stock has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Raymond James upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

