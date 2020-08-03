Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Receives $14.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo Spa (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

ISNPY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Shares of ISNPY stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.05. Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.