Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Charles Schwab (SCHW)

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/27/2020 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

7/24/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $38.00 to $38.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/17/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $38.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/10/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $34.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

7/9/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $43.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Charles Schwab had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/22/2020 – Charles Schwab was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

6/8/2020 – Charles Schwab was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.34. 7,285,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,287,476. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $51.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $437,618.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 227.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,307,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,153,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,815,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,345,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,071 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,681,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,342,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903,256 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,612,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,252,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486,934 shares in the last quarter. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

